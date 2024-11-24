 Skip navigation
Romeo Doubs out with concussion

  
Published November 24, 2024 06:49 PM

Packers receiver Romeo Doubs nearly came down with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love with 4:32 remaining in the third quarter. 49ers defensive back Renardo Green was called for pass interference on the play.

Doubs’ head, though, struck the turf as he hit the ground, jarring the ball loose.

He was helped off the field by Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks.

The Packers have ruled him out with a concussion, which is not a good sign for his availability for Thanksgiving Day’s game against the Dolphins.

Running back Josh Jacobs, who has 22 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns, is in the locker room with leg cramps. The Packers list him as questionable to return.