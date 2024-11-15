 Skip navigation
Roquan Smith on rescinded fine: Never intended to hurt anyone, but it was a clean tackle

  
Published November 15, 2024 11:27 AM

In the aftermath of Baltimore’s Week 7 victory over Tampa Bay, Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith was initially fined $16,883 for the hit that injured Chris Godwin.

But Smith appealed the fine for a hip-drop tackle and won it, with his fine reportedly being rescinded earlier this week.

Smith confirmed that news on Thursday when he spoke with reporters.

“First and foremost, [I’m] wishing a speedy recovery for Godwin,” Smith said, via transcript from the team. “It was never my intention to hurt anyone, like I’ve said before, but it was a clean tackle. It was just on Monday Night Football, the entire world was watching, and hey, it may look like something, but it wasn’t.

“That was clear that it wasn’t, but speedy recovery to him, and I move on with my day.”

Godwin suffered a dislocated ankle on the play and had surgery to correct it. He has said the best-case scenario would be to return for the postseason — should Tampa Bay make it.