Saints activate Jamaal Williams, elevate Cam Erving and Jaylon Smith

The Saints announced several roster moves ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Jaguars.

As expected, the moves include the activation of running back Jamaal Williams from injured reserve. Williams has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury, but returned to practice this week and will join Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller as backfield options in New Orleans.

The Saints elevated tackle Cam Erving and linebacker Jaylon Smith from the practice squad. Erving is reportedly going to start at right tackle with Ryan Ramczyk out due to a concussion.

The offensive line will also have guard Tommy Kraemer, who was signed to the active roster from the practice squad. Running back Jordan Mims was waived to round out the day’s moves.