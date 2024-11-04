Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi: Everyone and everything will be reevaluated

Darren Rizzi held his first press conference since becoming the interim head coach of the Saints on Monday afternoon and he said that “no one should be happy” about anything that’s happened to the team this season.

The Saints fired Dennis Allen after the team dropped to 2-7 with Sunday’s loss to the Panthers. It was their seventh straight loss and Rizzi, who has been the special teams coordinator since 2019, said that his first act is going to be to take a look at the entire operation of the team in order to see what needs to change.

“As I told the team this morning, everybody and everything’s gonna get reevaluated,” Rizzi said. “Evaluated and reevaluated, because right now the product is not acceptable. Everything down from the schedule to how we do things to the active players to the daily schedule, we’re gonna look at everything.”

One change that Rizzi does not anticipate making is one involving the starting quarterback. He said he expects Derek Carr to be under center against the Falcons and he promised that the team around him will be “full of passion and full of fighters.”