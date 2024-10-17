 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bookdonating_241017.jpg
‘Father of Mine’ approved by WV DOC
nbc_csu_bestbets_241017.jpg
Bills, Jets, Lions lead NFL Week 7 best bets
nbc_csu_balvstb_241017.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Ravens vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bookdonating_241017.jpg
‘Father of Mine’ approved by WV DOC
nbc_csu_bestbets_241017.jpg
Bills, Jets, Lions lead NFL Week 7 best bets
nbc_csu_balvstb_241017.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Ravens vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints lose Rashid Shaheed for season with knee injury

  
Published October 17, 2024 04:28 PM

Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed’s season is over.

The Saints placed Shaheed on injured reserve today, and they were reportedly still hoping that surgery would reveal a relatively minor knee injury. Instead, according to multiple reports, doctors did a meniscus repair and determined that Shaheed will need 4-6 months to recover.

We’re less than four months away from the Super Bowl, so that ends Shaheed’s season.

That’s a major disappointment, as Shaheed’s season is off to an excellent start. He has 20 catches for 349 yards and three touchdowns and is also leading the NFL with a 15.9-yard average on punt returns and averaging a solid 28.5 yards on kickoff returns.

Originally an undrafted rookie out of Weber State in 2022, Shaheed has become a major playmaker for the Saints. They’ll now have to wait until 2025 for the next big play he makes.