Saints lose Rashid Shaheed for season with knee injury

Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed’s season is over.

The Saints placed Shaheed on injured reserve today, and they were reportedly still hoping that surgery would reveal a relatively minor knee injury. Instead, according to multiple reports, doctors did a meniscus repair and determined that Shaheed will need 4-6 months to recover.

We’re less than four months away from the Super Bowl, so that ends Shaheed’s season.

That’s a major disappointment, as Shaheed’s season is off to an excellent start. He has 20 catches for 349 yards and three touchdowns and is also leading the NFL with a 15.9-yard average on punt returns and averaging a solid 28.5 yards on kickoff returns.

Originally an undrafted rookie out of Weber State in 2022, Shaheed has become a major playmaker for the Saints. They’ll now have to wait until 2025 for the next big play he makes.