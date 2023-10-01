Sam Franklin’s 99-yard pick-six gives Panthers early lead

The Vikings had no problem moving the ball on their first possession. They took the opening kickoff and in five plays were on the Carolina 4.

Sam Franklin was cited for a 45-yard pass interference penalty on an underthrown pass to Jordan Addison to help the Vikings’ cause. The Panthers safety got a chance to make up for it.

Kirk Cousins threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson, but tight end Josh Oliver negated it with a holding penalty.

Two plays later, Cousins tried to hit K.J. Osborn, and Franklin read it.

Franklin had an easy interception and took off down the sideline. The only question was whether Cousins could get the angle on Franklin to push him out of bounds. He couldn’t.

The 99-yard interception return has the Panthers up 7-0 with 10:27 left in the first quarter.