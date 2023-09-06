Sam Howell named one of six Commanders captains

The Commanders didn’t let Sam Howell’s relative inexperience stop them from making him their starting quarterback and it didn’t stop his teammates from putting him in a leadership position ahead of the 2023 season.

The team announced on Wednesday that Howell has been voted a captain by his teammates. Howell will be making just his second career start when the Cardinals come for a visit on Sunday, but the support from both the coaching staff and the roster suggests the team has seen enough to feel comfortable making Howell a team leader already.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, cornerback Kendall Fuller, safety Jeremy Reaves, and punter Tress Way are the team’s other captains. Allen, Fuller, McLaurin, and Way have all been captains before while Reaves joins Howell as a first-timer.

All six will wear a “C” on their jerseys during games to denote their status and the Commanders will be hoping that McLaurin is able to kick off the season on the field after hurting his toe this summer.