Saquon Barkley returns to limited participation on practice report

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (knee) returned to limited participation in the team’s walkthrough.

The Eagles estimated Barkley as a non-participant on Monday, and a report later clarified that it was “general soreness” that the All-Pro was experiencing. Barkley is expected to be fine for Thursday Night Football.

The rest of the Eagles’ report remained unchanged from Monday.

Offensive lineman Landon Dickerson (ankle) and tight end Grant Calcaterra (oblique) remained listed as non-participants.

Linebacker Jihaad Campbell (biceps) and defensive tackle Byron Young (triceps) again were limited.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean, who is returning from the physically unable to perform list, remained a full participant.