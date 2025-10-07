 Skip navigation
flacco_pft_pm.jpg
Will trading for Flacco benefit Bengals?
nbc_pft_marksanchezv2_251007.jpg
Sanchez incident an ‘all-time bizarre’ curveball
nbc_pft_gannondemercado_251007.jpg
Did Gannon drop the ball on Demercado’s fumble?

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Other PFT Content

Saquon Barkley returns to limited participation on practice report

  
Published October 7, 2025 07:05 PM

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (knee) returned to limited participation in the team’s walkthrough.

The Eagles estimated Barkley as a non-participant on Monday, and a report later clarified that it was “general soreness” that the All-Pro was experiencing. Barkley is expected to be fine for Thursday Night Football.

The rest of the Eagles’ report remained unchanged from Monday.

Offensive lineman Landon Dickerson (ankle) and tight end Grant Calcaterra (oblique) remained listed as non-participants.

Linebacker Jihaad Campbell (biceps) and defensive tackle Byron Young (triceps) again were limited.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean, who is returning from the physically unable to perform list, remained a full participant.