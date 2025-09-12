 Skip navigation
Seahawks list Devon Witherspoon as doubtful to face Steelers

  
Published September 12, 2025 06:41 PM

It looks like DK Metcalf will not have to tangle with former teammate Devon Witherspoon when the Steelers host the Seahawks on Sunday.

Witherspoon is listed as doubtful to play with a knee injury that kept him out of practice all week. The cornerback was injured in Week 1’s loss to the 49ers, but he was able to remain in the game.

Josh Jobe would step into the starting lineup if Witherspoon is out while Riq Woolen will likely remain in the starting lineup after a rough game against the Niners.

While there’s some home that Witherspoon will play, the Seahawks will definitely be missing safety Nick Emmanwori. He’s been ruled out with a sprained ankle.