Seahawks practice fights include DK Metcalf swinging a helmet and hitting a teammate

Most coaches like to see a little fighting from their players, as long as no one gets hurt.

On Wednesday, there was plenty of fighting in Seahawks camp. Fortunately, no one got hurt. As far as we know.

The multiple skirmishes included, via TheAthletic.com, receiver DK Metcalf removing a teammate’s helmet, swinging it, and hitting another teammate’s helmet with it.

Cornerback Tre Brown reportedly punched receiver Jake Bobo in the face, after Bobo lost his helmet. Later, Brown got into it with Metcalf, who removed Brown’s helmet and swung it. He missed Brown but hit safety K’Von Wallace on his helmet, which was covered by a Guardian Cap. Wallace was apparently not injured and continued to practice.

Appearing on NFL Network, coach Mike Macdonald said the players are “tired of going against one another.”

“We’re right on the line right now,” Macdonald said. “I think the guys realize that. Hey, let’s take care of one another. Definitely don’t want people fighting out here, especially against our own teammates. Then DK gave a great message at the end of practice, just kind of putting everything in perspective. The guys finished it out the right way. So, proud of our guys.”

Fighting shows that players have an edge. It also speaks to a potential lack of discipline, which can result in 15 yards of field position during games. And players can get injured.

So there’s a sweet spot where guys show fire but avoid getting a dose of brimstone.

For practices, any discipline seems to be confined to the team. The memo that the league recently sent regarding training-camp fighting apparently applies only to joint practices.

Arguably, the league should exercise jurisdiction over all fighting in training camp, since teams can hardly be trusted to take serious action against their most important players. And, even more arguably, anyone who removes a helmet and swings it should get something more than a stern talking-to.