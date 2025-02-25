Sean McDermott: Joy watching James Cook develop, business part will take care of itself

Bills running back James Cook has made it clear that he’s looking for a new contract this offseason and that he believes it should put him at the top of the market at the position, so it was all but inevitable that his name would come up during head coach Sean McDermott’s press conference from the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

McDermott was asked about Cook’s comments about his contract demands, but didn’t offer any thoughts on how much the running back should wind up making on his next deal. McDermott’s answer focused on the growth he’s seen from Cook over his first three seasons in the league and his faith that General Manager Brandon Beane will be able to work things out at the negotiating table.

“I love James,” McDermott said. “When you’re a coach — I’m gonna take the business part out of it for a second, if I can —when you’re a coach and you’re on the field with the players, and you’re in the meetings watching them develop on the field, off the field. He’s a great example of the joys that comes with coaching; it’s developing and watching a young man develop in both those areas. And to go on the field, in this case this season in particular, and have the success that he experienced, and how he helped our team, it’s just a great feeling as a coach to watch him do what he did. The business part is going to take care of itself. Brandon is on top of that and will be on top of that moving forward.”

The 2025 season is the final one on Cook’s contract, but they will have a franchise tag available to hang onto him in 2026 if contract talks don’t work out in a new agreement. There’s a long way to go before the Bills will have to contemplate going that route and there will be plenty of other discussions about his future before they get there.