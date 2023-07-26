Sean McDermott: We’re in a good spot with Stefon Diggs

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ relationship with the Bills came under the microscope when the wideout missed part of the team’s mandatory minicamp in June and head coach Sean McDermott said he was “very concerned” about Diggs’ absence.

McDermott walked back that level of concern a day later and members of the Bills have said that things were blown out of proportion over the last few weeks, but it’s unclear exactly what led to the issues in June and whether there’s a chance that things could flare up again in camp. On Wednesday, McDermott said that he’s not worried about anything on the Diggs front right now.

“We’re in a good spot,” McDermott said, via Alex Brasky of the Batavia Daily News. “Stef is ready to practice. He is in the locker room right now. . . . We’re in a good spot. As far as the team is concerned, we have a lot of work to do. I think that’s really our focus and it should be our focus. About the team and making sure we’re putting the work out here that we need to put in.”

It remains to be seen if things remain in a good spot between Diggs and the team, but the Bills are surely hoping that the drama of the spring is a distant memory come September.