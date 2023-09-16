 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

nbc_bfa_trotter_230914__608797.jpg
Jim Trotter talks candidly about his case against the NFL
Sports Contributor Archive 2023
Sean McVay is hopeful Cooper Kupp can return for Week 5 vs. Eagles
San Francisco 49ers v Pittsburgh Steelers
Deebo Samuel is a “firm believer” in grass over turf

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

nbc_bfa_trotter_230914__608797.jpg
Jim Trotter talks candidly about his case against the NFL
Sports Contributor Archive 2023
Sean McVay is hopeful Cooper Kupp can return for Week 5 vs. Eagles
San Francisco 49ers v Pittsburgh Steelers
Deebo Samuel is a “firm believer” in grass over turf

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean McVay is hopeful Cooper Kupp can return for Week 5 vs. Eagles

  
Published September 16, 2023 10:24 AM

The Rams placed receiver Cooper Kupp in injured reserve before Week 1. Coach Sean McVay hopes Kupp can return from IR for Week 5, against the Eagles.

“We are hopeful about that,” McVay told reporters on Friday. “I want to be careful to say, but the reason that we put him on IR was so that you know if it’s going to be those four weeks that he’s mandated to be able to miss and then we can take him off of the IR and be available for that fifth week. That was the reason that we made that decision that we did last week because you don’t know what’s going to really come up. It doesn’t put a timetable on really rushing him back, allowing him to be able to go throughout a thorough process. He’s so conscientious and I think he wanted to be out there so bad that sometimes it’s, all right, well let’s protect you from you because you’re such an elite competitor. I want to be careful to put the cart before the horse that they say, but I’m hopeful about that.”

Kupp has suffered a couple of hamstring strains since training camp opened. McVay suggested in advance of Week 1 that there’s potentially a nerve issue at play.

So it’s not a question of just healing the current issue but preventing it from happening again. And that’s really the issue. If/when he returns, how long will he be back?

It just shows how physically demanding the sport is. So many things can go wrong, and it only takes one to keep a guy from playing.