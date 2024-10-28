 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commandersbearsv2_241028.jpg
Commanders get last laugh with Hail Mary vs. Bears
nbc_pft_draft_241028.jpg
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement
nbc_pft_falconsbucs_241028.jpg
Falcons step ahead in NFC South race

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commandersbearsv2_241028.jpg
Commanders get last laugh with Hail Mary vs. Bears
nbc_pft_draft_241028.jpg
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement
nbc_pft_falconsbucs_241028.jpg
Falcons step ahead in NFC South race

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean Payton on Panthers saying he tried to run up score: It’s the NFL, play better

  
Published October 28, 2024 02:12 PM

With the Broncos ahead by 21 points in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Panthers, Broncos head coach Sean Payton called a fake field goal and had wide receiver Courtland Sutton throw a pass to fullback Michael Burton to convert another fourth down.

Those play calls rankled some members of the Panthers and their cornerback Jaycee Horn was caught on camera saying the Broncos were trying to run up the score after Denver’s 28-14 win was in the books. Payton shrugged off a question about that on Sunday night, but had more to say on Monday when the topic came up at his press conference.

Payton said he “looked at it as trying to win a football game and trying to learn to close out a game” and suggested that the Panthers “play better” if they’d like to stop the Broncos from doing that.

“I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know,” Payton said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. “Listen, I said it [Sunday] night, we’re trying to finish the game the right way. We’re not trying to run up the score on anyone. It’s the National Football League. I’ve been in games with a 28-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost, so we’re trying to finish.”

Payton’s dismissive comments about the quality of the Panthers offense suggest there wasn’t much chance that the Broncos were going to blow their lead, but Payton still saw value in his team pushing as hard as possible for as long as possible against Carolina.