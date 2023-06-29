 Skip navigation
NFL has suspended 10 players for gambling over past two years

  
Published June 29, 2023 03:21 PM

The NFL on Thursday suspended three more players indefinitely for betting on NFL games.

Isaiah Rodgers, Rashod Berry and Demetrius Taylor bring the number of players suspended for gambling on NFL games to seven over the past two years.

Receiver Calvin Ridley was reinstated after missing the 2022 season and will return this season with the Jaguars after a trade from the Falcons.

Safety C.J. Moore, receiver Quintez Cephus and defensive end Shaka Toney previously received suspensions of at least a year.

The Colts waived Rodgers and Berry on Thursday. Taylor is a free agent. The Lions waived Cephus and Moore after their suspensions.

Toney remains with the Commanders.

In addition, the NFL has suspended three players for non-NFL bets at the team facility.

Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, Lions receiver Jameson Williams and free agent receiver Stanley Berryhill will miss at least the first six games of this season. Berryhill was with Detroit at the time of his suspension, but the Lions cut him soon after.

The question now is: Are any more suspensions coming?