Shane Ray signs with Bills as he attempts NFL comeback

  
Published May 13, 2023 07:37 PM

Edge rusher Shane Ray has not played in the NFL since 2018, but five years later, Ray has another chance.

The Bills signed him on Saturday after he participated in their rookie minicamp as a tryout player.

Ray, who turns 30 next week, spent the past two seasons playing in the CFL for the Toronto Argonauts. He had six sacks and two forced fumbles in 13 games in 2022.

“Words can’t describe the emotions I’m feeling right now,” Ray wrote on Instagram. “So many tears, sleepless nights, depression, everything that comes with losing the game. So many days of having nothing but hope while fighting a uphill battle. There where times that I thought maybe I should give up, but I wouldn’t be me if I folded. Even in my darkest moments I believed in myself. I believed in my preparation. I believed that I would have another opportunity even if the world didn’t believe. There are so many people that have been on this journey with me supporting me and I thank you all!!! When I needed someone to lean on you all wouldn’t let me fall. Most importantly thank you God!!! It’s official: I’m a Buffalo Bill!!!I’m so grateful and excited for this opportunity this moment I’ve dreamt about for four years. I’m back!!!!!!!”

The Broncos made him the 23rd overall pick in 2015, and he made four sacks in 15 games as a rookie. Denver won Super Bowl 50, and Ray had two tackles, a forced fumble and a quarterback hit in 20 defensie snaps.

He totaled eight sacks, 21 quarterback hits and returned a fumble for scored a touchdown in 2016. Ray, though, underwent four wrist surgeries the next two years.

The Ravens signed him in 2019, but Ray didn’t make the roster.

He had not gotten another NFL contract until Saturday.