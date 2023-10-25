Shane Steichen: Anthony Richardson in good spirits after shoulder surgery

Colts owner Jim Irsay announced that quarterback Anthony Richardson’s shoulder surgery was successful on Tuesday.

During his Wednesday press conference, head coach Shane Steichen said Richardson is in “good spirits” after the procedure. While the QB will remain in California for a little while to begin his rehab, the majority of that work will be done in Indianapolis.

That will allow Richardson to be around the team and participate in meetings.

“The biggest thing is getting the rehab, getting his shoulder right and then staying focused throughout the season in these meetings, still being dialed in at practice, all those things,” Steichen said, via JJ Stankevitz of the team’s website. “I think you can learn during this time to become a better player for next year.”

Richardson is out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to repair the AC joint in his right shoulder. He suffered the injury with a hit on a designed run during the team’s Week 5 victory over the Titans.

He ends his rookie year having completed 60 percent of his passes for 577 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in four games. He also rushed for 136 yards with four TDs.