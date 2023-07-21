 Skip navigation
Shane Steichen: Biggest thing for young QBs is not to clutter their mind with so much information

  
Published July 21, 2023 01:56 PM

Colts owner Jim Irsay said recently that rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson might struggle at points this season, but that he “has to play to get better” and become the quarterback the Colts believe he can be in the future.

Irsay went on to say that head coach Shane Steichen will make the call on when Richardson ascends to the starting lineup, but the owner of the franchise’s feelings will almost certainly carry some weight when Steichen contemplates which way to go at quarterback. Steichen will also have to consider how to best set Richardson up for success as a rookie and the head coach outlined some of his thoughts on the best way to do that in an interview with The 33rd Team.

“I think the biggest thing for young quarterbacks is to not clutter their mind with so much information,” Steichen said. “Let them process fast. Let them play fast. I think when you have a young quarterback play fast and not think about too many different things, that will help their completion percentage along with giving them easy completions.”

Steichen said during the offseason program that Richardson was doing some “next-level stuff” on the field and that he was pleased with the rookie’s grasp of the offense. Both of those things would seem to fit well with implementing his ideal way of building up a young quarterback, so Irsay may be getting what he wants sooner rather than later.