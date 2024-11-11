Shane Steichen confirms Joe Flacco will start against Jets

After Sunday’s loss to the Bills, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that Joe Flacco will remain the team’s quarterback “until I say otherwise.”

Steichen didn’t say otherwise on Monday. At a press conference, Steichen confirmed that Flacco will get another start when the Colts face the Jets in Week 11.

The Colts benched Anthony Richardson in favor of Flacco two weeks ago and they’ve lost both games since the move was made. Flacco was 42-of-62 for 451 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions in the losses to the Vikings and Bills.

The losses dropped the Colts to 4-6 on the season, so they are in real need of a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Steichen believes Flacco’s the right guy to get them one, although oddsmakers have installed the Jets as the favorites.