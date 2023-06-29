Sheriff in Florida says Ryan Mallett’s drowning not a result of riptides

Ryan Mallett’s drowning in Destin, Florida, this week was a tragic accident and not the result of riptides, according to the Okaloosa County sheriff.

Eric Aden released a video statement this week that there was “no indication of dangerous conditions,” refuting reports that riptides had contributed to the former NFL quarterback’s death. Destin was under a yellow flag at the time, meaning swim with caution.

“It just seems to be just a tragic accident and not something to do with the conditions of the surf or tides or currents,” Aden said in the video.

Authorities said Mallett was one of six individuals struggling to make it back to shore. Destin Beach Safety quickly responded after being informed one of the swimmers had submerged and failed to resurface.

Three lifeguards entered the water and found Mallett, bringing him to shore. He was unresponsive when Destin Fire Paramedics began life-saving measures. Mallett was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Patriots, Texans and Ravens, the three teams for whom Mallett played, released statements, as did Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Mallett’s former New England teammates Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski also reacted to the news.

Brady said on social media, “We lost a great man. Thank you for everything, Ryan.”

Mallett, who was 35, was entering his second season as head coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas.