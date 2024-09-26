Skylar Thompson, Raheem Mostert limited in Thursday practice

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel noted it’s “a little premature” to name a starter at quarterback for Monday night’s game against the Titans. But Skylar Thompson was at least on the field for Miami’s first practice of the week.

The team listed Thompson (ribs) as a limited participant in Thursday’s session.

Thompson started the Week 3 loss to Seattle and was 13-of-19 for 107 yards before exiting the contest.

Running back Raheem Mostert (chest), cornerback Storm Duck (shoulder), fullback Alec Ingold (shoulder/knee), and receiver Malik Washington (quad) were also limited. Mostert has not played since Week 1.

Offensive tackle Terron Armstead (concussion), cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion), linebacker David Long (hamstring), and cornerback Siran Neal (hamstring) all did not practice.

Defensive tackle Calais Campbell also did not practice with a rest day.