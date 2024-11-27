Steelers open DT Montravius Adams’ 21-day practice window

The Steelers designated defensive tackle Montravius Adams to return to practice from injured reserve, the team announced.

It opens Adams’ 21-day practice window, with the Steelers able to activate him back to the active roster anytime in that time period.

Adams went on injured reserve Oct. 22 with a knee injury.

He has appeared in seven games this season, recording eight tackles, five of them solo stops, and one sack.

For his career, Adams has appeared in 92 games with 24 starts. He has 117 career tackles and 2.5 sacks.

The Packers drafted Adams in the third round in 2017. He spent four seasons with the Packers before signing with the Patriots in 2021. He also spent part of the 2021 season with the Saints before the Steelers claimed him off their practice squad.