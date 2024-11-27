 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers open DT Montravius Adams’ 21-day practice window

  
Published November 27, 2024 02:14 PM

The Steelers designated defensive tackle Montravius Adams to return to practice from injured reserve, the team announced.

It opens Adams’ 21-day practice window, with the Steelers able to activate him back to the active roster anytime in that time period.

Adams went on injured reserve Oct. 22 with a knee injury.

He has appeared in seven games this season, recording eight tackles, five of them solo stops, and one sack.

For his career, Adams has appeared in 92 games with 24 starts. He has 117 career tackles and 2.5 sacks.

The Packers drafted Adams in the third round in 2017. He spent four seasons with the Packers before signing with the Patriots in 2021. He also spent part of the 2021 season with the Saints before the Steelers claimed him off their practice squad.