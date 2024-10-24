Steelers open practice window for LB Tyler Matakevich

Pittsburgh is getting one of its key special teams players back on the field.

The Steelers announced on Thursday that they’ve opened the 21-day practice window for linebacker Tyler Matakevich.

Matakevich, 31, suffered a hamstring injury early on in the season. He played 36 special teams snaps in two games before being sidelined.

The Steelers drafted Matakevich in the seventh round back in 2016. He spent four years with Pittsburgh before signing with Buffalo and spending four seasons with the AFC East club. He re-signed with the Steelers in July.

He’s appeared in 131 career games with one start.