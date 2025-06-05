Steelers place TE Donald Parham on injured reserve after Achilles tear

Steelers tight end Donald Parham tore his Achilles during Tuesday’s organized team activity. The team officially ended Parham’s season Thursday, placing him on injured reserve.

The Steelers have had on-again, off-again talks with the Dolphins about tight end Jonnu Smith. They do not have much depth behind Pat Freiermuth.

Parham signed with the Steelers as a free agent this offseason.

He spent the 2024 season on the Broncos’ practice squad but didn’t see any action.

Parham spent four seasons with the Chargers (2020-23) and appeared in 47 regular-season games, starting 23 of them.

For his career, he has 67 receptions for 764 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also appeared in one postseason game for the Chargers, finishing the game with four receptions for 23 yards.