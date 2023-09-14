Stefon Diggs responds to Bills reporter’s criticism captured on a hot microphone

On Wednesday, Bills reporter Maddy Glab made some critical comments regarding receiver Stefon Diggs into a hot microphone. She quickly apologized for the remarks.

Diggs does not seem to be willing to move forward without at least giving his perspective on the matter.

“The audio shared was very hurtful,” Diggs said on Twitter. “And was insulting to my character and to how I was raised. I’ve always treated people how I want to be treated. I greet everyone with smiles and respect. From the people in our cafe to the people that keep our building in clean & in order.”

As noted last night, Diggs is all business during games. Away from the field, he’s friendly and polite. He made that point today.

“The media or fans may confuse my competitiveness that they witness on the field as who I am as a person,” Diggs added. “But off the field Id never treat anyone how she described & have never said anything remotely close to that to her. . . . Idk why it was said, but this is an example of why people don’t want to deal with the media. It’s hard to fight the preconceived notions people have about you. Regardless of ever having a personal experience with them. . . . We get you all have a job. And I respect it, but please remember I’m a human just like you. And if I ever made you or anyone else feel like you can’t approach me. I apologize.”

Glab was heard saying this in the media room regarding Diggs: “I think they’re trying for Stef. Stef and Micah [Hyde] is who they’re trying for. Hey, there’s no control over Stefon Diggs. Yes. He’s gonna do what he wants to do. He’ll look in my face [and] say ‘eff you.’ It’s how he treats everybody.”

Making the Diggs tweets a bit stunning is the candid, straightforward nature of his words. Often, he’s cryptic and vague. There is nothing cryptic nor vague about what he had to say in response to what had been said about him.