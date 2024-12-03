 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_ryansshaiir_241203.jpg
Ryans addresses Al-Shaair's hard hit on Lawrence
nbc_pft_jetsqbsituation_241203.jpg
Ulbrich feels Rodgers gives Jets best shot to win
nbc_pft_draft_241203.jpg
PFT Draft: Bears head coach candidates

Stephen Jones: DeMarcus Lawrence “probably a long shot” for Week 14

  
Published December 3, 2024 10:08 AM

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last week that the team expected to have defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence back for their Week 14 Monday night game against the Bengals, but the outlook was a bit different on Monday.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said that Lawrence will be working with the rehab group when the team returns to practice and executive vice president Stephen Jones suggested it will be at least another week before Lawrence returns.

“Probably a long shot for Monday night, but it’s not out of the question,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via the team’s website. “We’ll see how this week goes.”

Lawrence has been out with a foot injury since Week Four. He had 14 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble in the first four games of the season.