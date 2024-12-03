Stephen Jones: DeMarcus Lawrence “probably a long shot” for Week 14

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last week that the team expected to have defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence back for their Week 14 Monday night game against the Bengals, but the outlook was a bit different on Monday.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said that Lawrence will be working with the rehab group when the team returns to practice and executive vice president Stephen Jones suggested it will be at least another week before Lawrence returns.

“Probably a long shot for Monday night, but it’s not out of the question,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via the team’s website. “We’ll see how this week goes.”

Lawrence has been out with a foot injury since Week Four. He had 14 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble in the first four games of the season.