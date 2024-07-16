Stephon Gilmore on still being a free agent: There aren’t 64 CBs better than me

Stephon Gilmore and the Panthers appeared close to reuniting after the draft, but almost three months have passed since then, and the cornerback remains a free agent.

“There are still some good corners and safeties out there like Justin Simmons and myself that are still not signed,” Gilmore told Josina Anderson. “Honestly, I’m still being patient and staying ready until teams see what they have in training camp. But you mean to tell me among 32 teams that there are 64 starting corners that are better than me? I don’t think that. If teams want to win, I think they should sign the best players. I know I’m still a starter in this league. I started games last year, but the season doesn’t start until September, so we’ve got a while.”

Teams are being patient, too, and could be waiting until after Week 1 when vested veterans’ contracts no longer are fully guaranteed, though an injury to a starting corner could speed up the timeline for a team.

Gilmore, 33, is one of the few remaining free agents from PFT’s top 100.

The five-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro and one time defensive player of the year has played for the Bills, Patriots, Panthers, Colts and Cowboys. He has 31 interceptions and 140 passes defensed in his career.

Gilmore started all 17 games for the Cowboys last season.