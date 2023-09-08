Steve Wilks: It’s hard to say a realistic snap count for Nick Bosa this week

Nick Bosa is back with the 49ers after ending his holdout and signing a new deal earlier this week.

He’s set to play against Pittsburgh in San Francisco’s season opener. But his snap count is still under discussion.

“It’s hard to say,” defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said in his Thursday press conference when asked about Bosa’s snap count. “I think each player’s different, and I say that in a meaningful way, he’s different. So it is not really trying to put a limit on what he can do, it’s just trying to get a feel and once we get into the game and then go from there.”

The 49ers are on the road to play the Steelers and the Rams before opening their home slate with a Thursday matchup against the Giants. Wilks noted that the early TNF game is a factor when considering playing time.

But generally, Bosa’s presence has brought a lift to the 49ers. As Wilks put it, Bosa “makes us a better football team, not just a better defense.”

“Everybody’s excited that he’s back in the building,” Wilks said. “Coaches, players, you saw the energy that we had on Monday when we came in and just magnified when he got here. So once again, excited that he’s back and looking forward to him being on the field.”