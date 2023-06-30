Suzy Kolber announces she’s out at ESPN

ESPN’s pregame show for Monday Night Football will feature a new host next season.

Suzy Kolber, who has hosted the program since 2015, announced on social media that she is a part of the company’s layoffs on Friday.

“Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off,” Kolber said on Twitter. “Heartbreaking — but 27 years at ESPN was a good run .”

Kolber added that she was so grateful for a 38-year career, noting, “Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of.”

She also said her next step will be a project that gives back.

ESPN is reportedly laying off roughly 20 on-air employees on Friday. Former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson has also reportedly been let go .