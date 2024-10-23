 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_adamsjets_241023.jpg
Rodgers, Adams fall into bad habits in Jets debut
nbc_csu_dkmvp_241023__775667.jpg
Goff has earned a spot in the MVP conversation
nbc_csu_49erschiefs_241023.jpg
Breaking down how Chiefs stifled the 49ers offense

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
T.J. Hockenson questionable, Aaron Jones off report and set to play

  
Published October 23, 2024 04:38 PM

The status of Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson is still up in the air for Thursday night’s game against the Rams.

Hockenson (knee) has been listed as questionable for the Week 8 matchup.

Hockenson is returning from injured reserve after tearing his ACL and MCL late last season. He will have to be activated to play on Thursday, but his 21-day practice window is also about to expire. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said earlier this week that it’s “very much a possibility” Hockenson could return against Los Angeles.

Hockenson was listed as a limited participant on all three injury reports this week.

He caught 95 passes for 960 yards with five touchdowns in 15 games for Minnesota last year.

The Vikings also listed guard Dalton Risner (back) as questionable as he returns from a back injury. Both Hockenson and Risner need to be placed on the 53-man roster to play.

Cornerback Akayleb Evans (hip) is questionable and linebacker Blake Cashman (toe) is out.

Running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (shoulder), tight end Josh Oliver (wrist), outside linebacker Patrick Jones (shoulder), and safety Theo Jackson (hand) are all off the injury report and are set to play.