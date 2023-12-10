Tanner Hudson scores first career TD to give Bengals 21-14 lead

The Bengals were a little unsteady on their feet after giving up 14 points in the final 1:56 of the first half. Instead of being up at halftime, the Bengals were tied with the Colts.

Cincinnati, though, answered with an opening drive touchdown to begin the second half, taking a 21-14 lead.

The Bengals went 75 yards in six plays, with Tanner Hudson scoring on an 11-yard pass from Jake Browning. It was Hudson’s first career touchdown in his fifth season and his 41st career game.

Hudson and Browning were involved in the late second half play that tied the game. Browning threw a little behind Hudson, who had the ball bounce off his hands and into the waiting hands of Ronnie Harrison, who returned the pick-six 36 yards.

Browning now is 11-of-16 for 186 yards with two touchdowns and the interception.

Joe Mixon was a little banged up, briefly visiting the sideline medical tent after the Bengals’ scoring drive.