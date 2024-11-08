Taylor Decker out, Za’Darius Smith questionable for Week 10 vs. Texans

The Lions officially won’t have their starting left tackle and their deadline acquisition may or may not be on the field for Sunday’s matchup with the Texans.

Taylor Decker (shoulder) is out for Week 10.

He was added to the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant and then did not practice on Friday. Head coach Dan Campbell said in his Friday press conference that he didn’t think it was a major issue. But it clearly is enough to at least keep Decker out for this week.

Defensive lineman Za’Darius Smith was in the building on Friday and is officially questionable after going through a full practice. Campbell noted in his press conference that the team hadn’t decided whether or not Smith will play on Sunday.

In nine games for Cleveland this season, Smith recorded 5.0 sacks with six tackles for loss.

Additionally for Detroit, defensive lineman Brodric Martin (knee), linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (pectoral), and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle) are all out for Week 10.