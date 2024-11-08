 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Taylor Decker out, Za’Darius Smith questionable for Week 10 vs. Texans

  
Published November 8, 2024 04:04 PM

The Lions officially won’t have their starting left tackle and their deadline acquisition may or may not be on the field for Sunday’s matchup with the Texans.

Taylor Decker (shoulder) is out for Week 10.

He was added to the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant and then did not practice on Friday. Head coach Dan Campbell said in his Friday press conference that he didn’t think it was a major issue. But it clearly is enough to at least keep Decker out for this week.

Defensive lineman Za’Darius Smith was in the building on Friday and is officially questionable after going through a full practice. Campbell noted in his press conference that the team hadn’t decided whether or not Smith will play on Sunday.

In nine games for Cleveland this season, Smith recorded 5.0 sacks with six tackles for loss.

Additionally for Detroit, defensive lineman Brodric Martin (knee), linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (pectoral), and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle) are all out for Week 10.