Taylor Heinicke in for Falcons, Desmond Ridder evaluated for concussion and cleared

It’s Taylor Heinicke time for the Falcons.

Heinicke took the field with the Atlanta offense to start the second half of their game in Tennessee. The Titans were up 14-3 at the break.

Desmond Ridder remains on the sideline wearing a baseball cap for the Falcons. He was evaluated for a concussion, but the team said he’s been cleared.

It wouldn’t have been a great shock if Ridder were pulled as a straight coach’s decision, though. After a field goal drive to open the game, the Falcons punted five times and Ridder lost his fourth fumble in the last two weeks.

Heinicke was able to drive the Falcons for another field goal to open the third quarter, so the Titans lead is down to eight points.