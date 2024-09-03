Taylor Heinicke on meeting Jim Harbaugh: He exceeds every expectation

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke got a sneak preview of his new head coach before finding out he was traded to the Chargers last week.

Heinicke made the 53-man roster in Atlanta last Tuesday and said he was at home watching a Netflix documentary on the University of Michigan’s sign-stealing controversy on Thursday when Falcons head coach Raheem Morris told him he was on his way to play for former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. He said his response was “that’s funny” because of what he was watching and his reaction to his first in-person time with Harbaugh suggests he agress with the coach’s belief that he’s easy to get along with.

“Meeting Jim, I think he exceeds every expectation. Really fun to be around, so excited to work for him,” Heinicke said, via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press.

Heinicke gives the Chargers a more experienced backup to Justin Herbert after the starter was sidelined during training camp with a foot injury. He said he knows he doesn’t have “the arm talent” of the starter, but his time as a starter in Washingon and Atlanta gives him other things to lean on should Harbaugh have to call his number this season.