TE Ja’Tavion Sanders returns to Panthers practice

  
Published December 4, 2024 02:24 PM

The Panthers had some positive injury news from Wednesday’s practice.

Tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders returned to practice after suffering a neck injury on a scary play during Carolina’s loss to Kansas City in Week 12.

Sanders did not participate last week after suffering the injury and was carted off the field on a backboard. But per the team’s website, Sanders was on the field in a red non-contact jersey during the portion of practice open to media. He was a limited participant in the session.

Cornerback Caleb Farley (shoulder), linebacker Josey Jewell (hamstring), and outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum (knee) were also limited.

Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (rest/knee) did not participate.

Receiver Jalen Coker (quad) and safety Nick Scott (hamstring) were full participants.