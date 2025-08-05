Teddy Bridgewater to visit, take physical with Buccaneers

Monday night brought word that Teddy Bridgewater is planning to play in the NFL this season and Tuesday morning brings word about where he might be playing.

According to multiple reports, Bridgewater will be visiting with the Buccaneers. He will also take a physical with the NFC South team and a clean bill of health would clear the path to Bridgewater joining the team.

The Buccaneers currently have Kyle Trask, Michael Pratt, and Connor Bazelak behind Baker Mayfield on their depth chart. Pratt is on the physically unable to perform list at the moment.

Bridgewater took over as the coach of Miami Northwestern high school after playing for the Lions in 2023 and then returned to the Lions late last season after leading Miami Northwestern to a state title. Bridgewater was suspended from the high school job for using his own money to provide food, Uber rides and other services for his players.

That suspension opened the door to another return to the NFL and it might come in Tampa.

UPDATE 8:25 a.m. ET: Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Bridgewater is expected to sign with the Bucs.