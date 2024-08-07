Terique Owens, son of T.O., waived by 49ers and out 5-7 weeks with hand injury

The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens has been dealt a setback in his quest to make the NFL in his own right.

Terique Owens was waived/injured by the 49ers today. Owens has a small fracture on his right hand and is expected to be out for five to seven weeks, according to Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

Owens will likely go unclaimed on waivers and then go to the 49ers’ injured reserve. There’s still a chance he could later be released and re-signed by the 49ers or picked up by another team, but at this point he’s a long shot to play this season.

An undrafted rookie, Owens played college football at both Florida Atlantic and Missouri State.