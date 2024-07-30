Terrell Davis says United has banned him from flying with them

Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis continues to be at odds with United Airlines.

Davis was handcuffed and removed from a United flight after a flight attendant claimed he was hit by Davis, but law enforcement released Davis when they concluded that the flight attendant’s claims were unfounded. United later apologized to Davis.

But Davis now says United has banned him from flying. Davis posted an email from United on social media in which the airline informs him he is “not permitted to fly on United Airlines” until a review of the incident had concluded.

It’s odd that United would now tell Davis he’s banned after already apologizing to him. United has not explained publicly why Davis is not permitted to fly, given that everything that has been reported publicly about the incident indicates that the flight attendant was the one in the wrong.

“And now there’s the continued damage of receiving this notice of a travel ban sent to me by United,” Davis wrote. “This company not only wrongfully accused me of something I did not do and had me handcuffed and detained, but they have failed on so many levels to demonstrate any genuine empathy for my family’s experience and also at making the real changes to ensure this doesn’t happen to anyone else. I was banned on this airline even after they sent a media-issued statement with a boilerplate ‘apology.’”

Davis’s attorney has indicated legal action may be coming against United.