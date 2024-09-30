Terry McLaurin: Jayden Daniels’ preparation is very unique for a guy who just got in the league

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has put together a historic start to his career after the club selected him at No. 2 overall in the spring, with Washington now sitting at 3-1 after Sunday’s victory over Arizona.

After the Week 4 win, receiver Terry McLaurin told reporters that Daniels doesn’t prepare like a typical rookie, which is part of what’s led to his success.

“I think he’s really confident in what he’s seeing,” McLaurin said. “I think his preparation is very unique for a guy who’s just got into the league, and that was him [from] the first day we met him when he got here in the spring. His preparation, the way he attacks practice, the way he is starting to conduct the film sessions at the end of the week for the receivers and the tight ends. It’s no surprise when he goes out there and he executes at a high level.

“I think last week and the weeks leading up [to it], he’s just gotten better and better. He is really trusting what he is seeing. He is giving us chances to make plays down the field. As playmakers, we just have to continue to come through for him. I think he is seeing the field well. He is extending plays when he needs to extend plays but he is also keeping his eyes down the field when scrambling. That just adds another element to our offense when a quarterback can hurt you from in and outside the pocket.”

Daniels has completed an NFL record 82.1 percent of his passes in the first four weeks of the season, throwing for 897 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He’s also rushed for 218 yards with four TDs.