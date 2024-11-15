Texans haven’t scored a second-half TD in four straight games

The Texans were outscored 19-0 in the second half of Sunday’s 26-23 loss to the Lions, and that continued a longstanding trend in Houston, which has failed to score a touchdown in the second half of each of the last four games. But Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik says it’s not time to press the panic button.

Slowik acknowledged that the Texans’ offense has been unable to get anything going in the second half, but he said the game doesn’t change after halftime and he doesn’t believe that his team needs to make any drastic changes.

“In the second half, for probably the last five weeks or so, we’ve struggled. I think we haven’t scored a touchdown in like 19 straight second-half possessions,” Sloiwk said. “Honestly, our approach is, football is football. What I mean when I say that is when we dissect that, we’ve known about it for three, four, five weeks now, when you really dive in and you’re like, What’s going on? Is something off with the play calling? Are they doing something different? Are we doing something different? What’s happening? It’s football. It’s the same as it was in the first half, we’re not operating or executing the same.”

The Texans go to Dallas to play the Cowboys on Monday night, and the Cowboys have been getting blown out at home week after week. If the Texans can’t manage to score in the second half at Dallas, then it might be time to panic.