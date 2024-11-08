 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans open 21-day practice window for Nico Collins

  
Published November 8, 2024 12:17 PM

Houston is getting closer to having one of its key players back.

The Texans announced on Friday that Nico Collins has been designated to return from injured reserve, opening the wideout’s 21-day practice window.

Collins has been sidelined since injuring his hamstring in the Week 5 victory over the Bills.

Through five games this year, Collins has 32 catches for 567 yards with three touchdowns. In his fourth pro season, Collins is averaging a league-high 113.4 yards per game.

By returning to practice on Friday, it seems unlikely that Collins will play this weekend agains the Lions. But the Texans have another primetime game coming, as they’ll take on the Cowboys on Monday night in Week 11.

Additionally, the Texans placed guard Kenyon Green on injured reserve.