Texans open 21-day practice window for Nico Collins

Houston is getting closer to having one of its key players back.

The Texans announced on Friday that Nico Collins has been designated to return from injured reserve, opening the wideout’s 21-day practice window.

Collins has been sidelined since injuring his hamstring in the Week 5 victory over the Bills.

Through five games this year, Collins has 32 catches for 567 yards with three touchdowns. In his fourth pro season, Collins is averaging a league-high 113.4 yards per game.

By returning to practice on Friday, it seems unlikely that Collins will play this weekend agains the Lions. But the Texans have another primetime game coming, as they’ll take on the Cowboys on Monday night in Week 11.

Additionally, the Texans placed guard Kenyon Green on injured reserve.