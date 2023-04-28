Titans could have taken Will Levis at No. 11, if Peter Skoronski hadn’t fallen to them

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans could have taken Will Levis at No. 11, if Peter Skoronski hadn’t fallen to them

  
Published April 28, 2023 07:35 PM
nbc_nfldraft_florio11thpick_23042
April 27, 2023 09:47 PM
The Tennessee Titans pass on quarterback with Will Levis still on the board, opting for Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski.

Will Levis can blame Peter Skoronski, among others, for the Kentucky quarterback’s long night in the green room.

After the Titans traded up in round two to get Levis, Tennessee G.M. Ran Carton told reporters that Levis could have been the pick at No. 11, but for the fact that Skoronski fell.

And so Levis kept falling. Late Thursday night, the Titans were trying to trade back into round one. They weren’t able to do it.

They instead traded up to No. 33, getting Levis with the second pick of Friday night.

The Titans said the Levis will start as the No. 3 quarterback. That likely won’t last, given that the team apparently has soured on 2022 third-rounder Malik Willis.

A year from now, Levis quite possibly will be the starter in Tennessee. Veteran Ryan Tannehill, the eighth pick in 2012 who was traded by the Dolphins to the Titans in 2019, is entering the final year of his contract.