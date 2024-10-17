 Skip navigation
Titans cutting Jamal Adams

  
Published October 17, 2024 09:59 AM

Jamal Adams’ brief tenure in Tennessee is coming to an end.

The Titans have agreed to release Adams, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That comes as no surprise, as Adams has played just 20 snaps this season and is injury-prone and a shell of his former Pro Bowl self.

Tennessee recently placed Adams on the non-football injury list, but he will now be a free agent and eligible to sign with any team immediately.

Whether any team wants to sign him remains to be seen. He was once a playmaker at the safety position, but he has had multiple significant injuries and has missed more games than he has played over the last four years.

Today is Adams’ 29th birthday. It might also be the last day that he’s an NFL player.