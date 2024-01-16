Titans request interview with Thomas Brown

The Titans have added Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown to their list of head coaching candidates.

Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN reports that the the Titans have requested permission to interview Brown. The Titans fired Mike Vrabel last week.

Brown interviewed with the Texans for their head coaching vacancy, but wound up joining Frank Reich’s staff in Carolina after the Texans hired DeMeco Ryans. Brown had been the assistant head coach with the Rams before making that move and he also spent time as the running backs and tight ends coach during his stint with the Rams.

Reich opened the season as the offensive play-caller in Carolina and gave the job to Brown before taking it back just before he was fired. Brown called the plays under interim head coach Chris Tabor, but the Panthers offense never found its footing during a 2-15 season.