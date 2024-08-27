Titans trade for LB Ernest Jones

The Rams have found a trade partner for linebacker Ernest Jones.

According to multiple reports, the Titans have agreed to acquire Jones on Tuesday.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Los Angeles will receive a 2026 fifth-round pick in exchange for Jones and a 2026 sixth-round selection.

A report surfaced over the weekend that Jones was on the market, though Jones did not request the trade himself. Rams head coach Sean McVay acknowledged on Monday that Los Angeles had discussed a Jones trade with other teams.

Jones will now join a Titans squad that is looking to improve after finishing in the middle of the pack in 2023 under the previous coaching staff. A third-round pick in the 2021 draft, Jones is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Last season, Jones started 15 games and registered 145 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and six QB hits with 4.5 sacks. He also recorded six passes defensed.