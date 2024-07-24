 Skip navigation
Todd Bowles: Baker Mayfield probably has a bigger chip on his shoulder now

  
Published July 24, 2024 03:32 PM

After leading the Buccaneers to an NFC South title and a playoff victory, quarterback Baker Mayfield signed a three-year, $100 million deal with the club in March.

Head coach Todd Bowles said on Wednesday that he doesn’t think the big money will shift Mayfield’s mindset in 2024.

“He’s probably got a bigger chip [on his shoulder] now,” Bowles said in his press conference. “Baker is going to be the same every day. He works his tail off to be the best he can be. The guys believe in him and would run through a brick wall for him. I don’t see any change.”

Though former offensive coordinator Dave Canales departed the organization to become the Panthers’ head coach, new OC Liam Coen knew Mayfield from their shared time with the Rams. Bowles noted that Mayfield has taken to the new offense well.

“Baker has the keys to the bus,” Bowles said. “He’s driving it. He’s comfortable, we’re comfortable with him. We’re both in a great place right now. He has to run the offense — we talked about this, as far as getting the ball out where he needs to get the ball out, and understanding the offense, and making the correct checks. I think he’s taken it upon his shoulders. He came back in great shape and we expect him to do that. There’s a lot more stability there than there was last year.”

Mayfield completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 4,044 yards with 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season.