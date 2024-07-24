Todd Bowles: Bucs’ expectation isn’t the division, it’s the Super Bowl

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles expects his team to be in the Super Bowl in February.

The Bucs posted video of Bowles addressing the team at the opening of training camp, and he told his player he expects greatness from them.

“The expectations for us shouldn’t be just the division. It’s got to be the Super Bowl. We won the division the last two years,” Bowles said. “Our expectation has got to be how we can be great.”

Bowles singled out quarterback Baker Mayfield as the person who will be most responsible for the Bucs’ success.

“Bake, you run the show. It’s your team,” Bowles said.

Bowles said they’re heading into camp with the “most in-shape team we’ve had” but cautioned players not to focus just on making the 53-player roster, but on being impact players.

“I want nobody trying to make the team,” Bowles said. “I’d rather fucking cut you and have somebody that’s busting their ass than for you to just make the team. You’ve got to want to be something on this team and that’s what the fuck I’m looking for. We can get that done, we’re going to be a hell of a team.”