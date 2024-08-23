Tommy DeVito: Roster decision out of my hands, just have to keep showing I belong

Quarterback Tommy DeVito said early in Giants camp that it was up to the team if they want to gamble on losing him to another club by cutting him and we’re close to finding out if the team is going to roll the dice.

The cut to 53-man rosters has to be done by Tuesday afternoon and DeVito said at a Thursday press conference that “I don’t know if the word is ‘worried’” when asked if he’s as nervous about the looming moves as he was last year. DeVito said he has “always carried confidence about myself” and said that his view of the Giants’ choice has not changed since last month.

“Yeah, I feel similar, honestly. It’s the same thing. It’s not my decision,” DeVito said, via a transcript from the team. “It’s not in my hands. So for me, it’s just to continue, every time I’m out on the field, show why I proved really to myself, first and foremost, that I belong somewhere in the NFL.”

DeVito will get an extended shot to do that against the Jets Saturday as Daniel Jones won’t play and Drew Lock is still recovering from the hip injury he suffered in the first preseason game. That injury probably helps DeVito’s chances of making it through Tuesday’s cut, but a good outing on Saturday as a final statement couldn’t hurt.