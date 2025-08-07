Travis Kelce: I threw the Super Bowl loss in the trash and moved on

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said recently that the team’s loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl gives him “a little bit more motivation” heading into the 2025 season, but tight end Travis Kelce took a different approach to dealing with the loss.

Kelce said in a press conference from training camp on Wednesday that he is taking a page from Don Draper and not thinking about the Super Bowl at all.

“I’ve thrown that thing in the trash,” Kelce said, via Nate Taylor of ESPN.com. “I’ve moved on.”

Kelce was then asked how quickly he was able to turn the page from the 40-22 loss that blocked the Chiefs’ chances at becoming the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.

“It happened sooner than you can imagine,” Kelce said. “I was pretty focused on this year in the offseason.”

There were questions about whether Kelce would return for a 13th season immediately after the loss to the Eagles, but he didn’t take too long before announcing that he’d be back. He then turned his attention to making changes to his physique, which is a further sign that he’s looking forward rather than backward.