Trevon Diggs on playing Week 1: Maybe, maybe not

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said on Friday that he believes defensive end Micah Parsons will be on the field against the Eagles in Week 1, but cornerback Trevon Diggs is less sure about his own outlook.

Diggs remains on the physically unable to perform list because of his recovery from surgery on his left knee and would miss at least the first four games of the season if he remains on it through the cut to 53 players. Diggs said he feels “way better than I should feel” and indications have been that he’d be ready to go before Week 5, but Diggs was non-committal about the Eagles game.

“Maybe, maybe not,” Diggs said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

Diggs is not able to practice while on the PUP list and the chance to test the knee in that setting is also a factor in any decision about his status.

“I want to practice a lot,” Diggs said. “I want to get as much practice as possible, get the game reps in, get the live reps in. I haven’t practiced in a while, so I feel the practice will tell a lot more where I am.”

DaRon Bland and Kaiir Elam have been the top corners on the outside in Diggs’s absence and other injuries at corner have led to speculation that the Cowboys might look for help at the position in the coming days.