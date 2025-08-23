 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trevon Diggs on playing Week 1: Maybe, maybe not

  
Published August 23, 2025 08:30 AM

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said on Friday that he believes defensive end Micah Parsons will be on the field against the Eagles in Week 1, but cornerback Trevon Diggs is less sure about his own outlook.

Diggs remains on the physically unable to perform list because of his recovery from surgery on his left knee and would miss at least the first four games of the season if he remains on it through the cut to 53 players. Diggs said he feels “way better than I should feel” and indications have been that he’d be ready to go before Week 5, but Diggs was non-committal about the Eagles game.

“Maybe, maybe not,” Diggs said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

Diggs is not able to practice while on the PUP list and the chance to test the knee in that setting is also a factor in any decision about his status.

“I want to practice a lot,” Diggs said. “I want to get as much practice as possible, get the game reps in, get the live reps in. I haven’t practiced in a while, so I feel the practice will tell a lot more where I am.”

DaRon Bland and Kaiir Elam have been the top corners on the outside in Diggs’s absence and other injuries at corner have led to speculation that the Cowboys might look for help at the position in the coming days.